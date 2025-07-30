Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Yakabouski: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Yakabouski: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Yakabouski: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Yakabouski: I’ve been humbled each time that the voters of my district have chosen me as their representative. I’m a common sense, pragmatic person.

I believe in setting goals and working towards those goals but also working with others to strengthen those outcomes.

I have a very good working relationship with not only the rest of the board of supervisors, but also the School Board, our constitutional officers, our neighboring counties and our regional partners. Working to find solutions to the everyday problems that we face takes effort, experience, flexibility, and patience.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Yakabouski: Education and transportation but at the center of every issue we deal with, on a local level, is growth. Whether it is growth that has already been approved or growth that is seeking to come to our county that residential growth will impact our school system and transportation network, it will also impact public safety, the budget, and our other infrastructure, including water and sewer, the landfill, and ultimately our tax rate.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Yakabouski: Transparency and openness are the bedrock foundation of my campaign, and the manner in which I represent my constituents.

I have a record of listening to my constituents, fighting on their behalf, working with others to make sure that the ultimate outcome to the problems we face is the best outcome that we could achieve.

