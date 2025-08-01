Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

English: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

English: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

English: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

English: I believe my extensive experience in public service and local governance put me in a unique position for the office I am seeking re-election for in the upcoming election. My record reflects a consistent dedication to Stafford and the people of this community.



Prior to my election four years ago, I served two terms on the Stafford Planning Commission, representing the Hartwood district. In this capacity, I gained direct experience with land use, including:

• Exercising approval authority for preliminary subdivision plans

• Reviewing and granting waivers for subdivision requirements

• Assessing requests for compliance with our Comprehensive Plan



This role gave me a thorough understanding of how thoughtful planning and responsible development can shape our community’s future. I have learned to balance diverse interests and make decisions that serve the public good.



During my term on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, I have had the privilege of serving on several crucial committees and initiatives, including:



• The Joint Schools Working Committee—fostering collaboration between our local schools and county government

• The Public Safety Memorial Committee—honoring and supporting those who protect and serve us

• The Community Policy and Management Team—helping to develop and implement policies that benefit residents



Through these roles, I have demonstrated my ability to work as part of a team, build consensus, and approach problem-solving with a hands-on attitude.



My commitment extends beyond county borders. I currently represent the Board of Supervisors on several important regional and social service organizations, including:



• George Washington Regional Commission (where I have served as past Chairman)

• RAAA Healthy Generations, advocating for the well-being of seniors and vulnerable populations

• The Social Services Board, supporting community resources and social safety nets

• The Westlake ARB, engaging with neighborhood and architectural oversight



I also serve as an alternate on both the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, which also reflects my commitment to regional cooperation and infrastructure planning

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

English: As a candidate for the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, I am passionate about the numerous issues facing our community, but two stand out as most important to me: maintaining low taxes and ensuring we have excellent schools.



Low taxes are essential because they help ease the financial burden on our families, small businesses, and retirees. I believe that responsible fiscal policies allow our residents to keep more of their hard-earned money, while still providing for the critical services our county needs. By keeping taxes low, we encourage economic growth and make Stafford an attractive place to live, work, and invest.



Just as crucial are our schools. Quality education lays the foundation for our children’s future and for the county’s long-term prosperity. I am committed to supporting our teachers and staff, investing in modern facilities, and ensuring every child has access to the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. Good schools also enhance property values and attract new families to our community.



Of course, a strong county government must address a range of important issues beyond taxes and education. Public safety remains a top priority—I support our law enforcement, fire, and rescue personnel who keep us safe. Infrastructure improvements, like better roads and reliable utilities, are needed to keep up with growth. I am also committed to protecting our natural resources, encouraging responsible development, and fostering transparent, accountable government.



Together, by focusing on these priorities, we can ensure that Stafford County continues to be a wonderful place to call home for generations to come.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

English: Serving as county supervisor in Stafford County demands a blend of leadership, vision, and a deep commitment to the well-being of local residents. I believe I am especially well-suited for this role, and my background and values strongly align with the needs of our county.



Throughout my career, I have demonstrated dedication to public service and a drive to bring people together to solve pressing issues. My experience working within diverse teams and my ability to listen to constituents ensures that every voice in Stafford County is heard and respected. I am adept at building consensus, fostering transparency, and guiding collaborative efforts that lead to meaningful results.



I have a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing Stafford County, from managing responsible growth to prioritizing education, public safety, and economic development. I am committed to protecting our county’s character while ensuring we build a strong foundation for future generations. My approach is grounded in practical solutions—balancing fiscal responsibility with investments in infrastructure and services that benefit everyone.



Serving as county supervisor is more than a position—it is a responsibility to act as a steward for Stafford County’s resources and future. Why am I a good fit? Because I am dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity, advocating for all residents, and ensuring that Stafford County remains a vibrant, welcoming place to live, work, and raise a family.



With my proven record, forward-thinking vision, and unwavering commitment to Stafford County, I am confident that I would continue to serve effectively as your county supervisor.

