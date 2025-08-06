Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Cropper: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Cropper: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Cropper: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Cropper: If elected, I would bring a wealth of experience rooted in both business leadership and community service. As the owner of Cropper Home Sales, I’ve spent years navigating the complexities of real estate, housing needs, and economic development—skills that are critical to making informed, practical decisions that benefit our community. In addition to my professional background, I proudly serve on the boards of the Fredericksburg Realtors Foundation as well as Loisann’s Hope House, where I work to support families facing homelessness, and I also am in leadership with the Fredericksburg Lions Club, where we focus on service initiatives that uplift our neighbors. These roles have deepened my understanding of the challenges our region faces and strengthens my commitment to working collaboratively with government and social services for real solutions.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Cropper: Work force Housing and support for Small Business support and growth

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Cropper: I am the right fit for this office because of my deep-rooted commitment to both the economic and social well-being of my community. I have hands-on experience in local business development, and housing, giving me a practical understanding of how policy affects everyday citizens and small businesses. My dedication to helping those in need and improving quality of life for all residents. I bring a balanced perspective, combining business acumen with a heart for service, and I’m ready to work hard to represent the values and priorities of our community.

