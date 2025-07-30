Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Goosman: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Goosman: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Goosman: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Goosman: If elected to the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors, I would bring a wealth of experience grounded in leadership, service, and a deep commitment to our community.

Military Leadership: As a retired Air Force officer, I’ve led teams, managed complex operations, and made tough decisions under pressure—skills that translate directly into responsible governance.

Community Engagement: I serve as Vice Chairman of the Spotsylvania Economic Development Authority and represent the Berkeley District on the Transportation Committee. These roles have given me hands-on experience in shaping policy that impacts growth, infrastructure, and job creation.

Faith and Values: As a committed member of Calvary Baptist Church and a strong believer in family values, I approach every decision with integrity, accountability, and a focus on serving others.

Veteran Advocacy: My involvement with American Legion Post 320 reflects my ongoing commitment to veterans and their families—ensuring they have a voice in local decision-making. I will bring common-sense, conservative leadership focused on better roads, better growth management, better internet access, and more transparency in government.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Goosman: Managed growth and transparency are most important to me because I believe the people of the Berkeley District deserve a voice in how their community grows—not decisions driven by outside developers or business interests who don’t live here. I’m running to represent you, the residents—not special interests.

Growth must be planned carefully so our roads, schools, and public safety services can keep up. And transparency is critical so citizens know what’s happening and can be part of the decision-making process. I will work to ensure your concerns come first and that county government remains accountable to the people it serves.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Goosman: I would be a good fit for the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors because I bring strong leadership, a servant’s heart, and a deep commitment to our community. As a retired Air Force officer, I believe in accountability, integrity, and putting people first. I’m running to represent the residents of the Berkeley District—not outside interests—and I’m committed to listening, working together, and making decisions that reflect what’s best for our families, schools, roads, and rural way of life.

Campaign Website

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”