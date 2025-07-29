Questions

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Run for Office?

King: No

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Held Office?

King: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

King: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

King: With a deep-rooted commitment to education and community service, I am dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality learning experiences and the resources they need to succeed. As a Fredericksburg Leadership Alumni and a former adjunct professor at Germanna Community College, I am passionate about fostering academic excellence and empowering the next generation.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

King: If elected, I will prioritize transparency, champion policies that support both students and educators, and foster collaboration among all stakeholders to create a safe, inclusive, and thriving educational environment. My focus will be on strengthening our schools and making meaningful investments in the future of our children. Strong Schools. Striving Students. Supportive Families.



FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

King: As a 30-year servant leader in Spotsylvania and a proud parent of three children who attended and graduated from Spotsylvania County Schools, I believe that strong public schools are the cornerstone of a thriving community. My commitment is to listen, serve, and lead with vision—putting students first and ensuring our schools embody the values of excellence, safety, and opportunity. My deep roots in education and community engagement provide a strong foundation for effective and compassionate leadership.

