Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Yeung: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Yeung: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Yeung: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Yeung: I bring over 30 years of experience as a Stafford resident, raising my family here and serving our community. Professionally, I’ve led as a Chief of Staff in a Fortune 500 federal IT consulting firm and currently teach IT and programming as a college professor. I hold advanced degrees in Information Systems and Cybersecurity, a Doctorate in Leadership and Change Management, and am a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). In public service, I’ve served as both a Stafford School Board member and currently as Garrisonville's Supervisor, including terms as Vice Chair and Chair. I’ve passed four consecutive balanced budgets while advancing investments in schools, transportation, business development, and housing. My leadership is grounded in results, service, and putting Stafford families first.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Yeung:

Issue 1: Fiscal Responsibility and Sustainable Growth



I'm focused on protecting taxpayers by ensuring balanced budgets that fund core services without overburdening homeowners. I support diversifying our revenue through the right mix of businesses while preserving Stafford’s rural, suburban, and agricultural identity. Our land and community are not for sale to the highest bidder; we must protect what makes Stafford unique. I will continue advocating for restaurants, arts, and services that make Stafford a place where people can live, work, and thrive. Growth should serve our residents, not displace them, and landowners should be supported, not pressured to sell. I remain committed to planning for a resilient and vibrant Stafford while protecting our quality of life.



Issue 2: Quality of Life Through Smart Infrastructure



Equally important is improving the quality of life in Stafford by completing critical infrastructure projects—repaving major secondary roads in Garrisonville, securing crosswalk and sidewalk funding for high-traffic intersections such as Mine and Greenspring, and championing neighborhood pedestrian safety. I’m committed to making Stafford more walkable, better connected, and ensuring that growth aligns with schools, transportation, and environmental needs. Every family deserves access to good schools, safe roads, and amenities that let them live, work, and thrive right here at home.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Yeung: I would be a strong fit for this office because I care deeply about Stafford and serve with dedication, professionalism, preparation, and integrity. I thoroughly review every agenda, consult with staff and legal counsel when needed, and represent Stafford at regional meetings and on key committees. As an example of my commitment to planning for the future, I initiated a subcommittee on water issues at the Rappahannock River Basin Commission. I'm accessible and responsive, answering every call and email, meeting one-on-one with residents, and visiting sites to make informed decisions. I also stay connected by attending school events, Scout meetings, business openings, and HOA gatherings. With strategic management skills and sound judgment, I work every day to serve Stafford families with the care and commitment they deserve.

