FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Chergosky: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Chergosky: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Chergosky: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Chergosky: I have worked in many different career fields, from hospitality, customer service, janitorial service, food service, military civilian services, administrative service, have had multiple management and supervisory positions, was the face of an innovative technology company working with government contracts, and have been an employee of SCPS since 2021.

As a bus driver for Stafford County, I was responsible for the safety and well being of hundreds of children, who know me affectionately as “Mrs. C.” I got to know many families and their struggles through this position, and always strived to help where I could. I was then promoted to Area Routing Specialist, and was responsible for routing several schools. I am in my second year as a Routing Specialist for SCPS Transportation, where I am now responsible for routing all of Region II mainstream, affecting thousands of students, and able to help in more ways than ever before. I am a member of my children's PTA/PTO, and was on my daughters PTA Board as Secretary. I am currently a member of the Transportation Advisory Committee to the School Board and have been Secretary since I was appointed. I volunteer to be a part of anything that helps morale for students, staff, and their families. I am Head of the Parade Committee for Transportation, Member of the Social School Bus Committee, and spearheaded Stafford County's first School Bus Road-eo for Region III, and was also a competitor and champion for Region III's Road-eo two years in a row, while also taking fourth in the State Road-eo, for example.

Because I have been involved in so many different types of careers, I am able to truly see things from different perspectives. All my experiences have made me very personable, understanding, diligent, and patient, with integrity, morals, and ethics being key parts of the building blocks of who I am as a person. I want to be a voice for those who have a lot to say, but are not sure how to get their ideas, wants, and needs heard.

On a personal level, I am the daughter of a Marine, I grew up in Stafford County, and attended school at every level, starting in 5th grade. As the county grew, so did I. I met my husband in middle school, and we were high school sweethearts. In school, I was involved in FCLA, fundraising, and event planning. I know all too well about the Student Code of Conduct, SCPS policies, and Student Support Services. I married shortly after my husband was assigned his first duty station. We traveled together through different bases, and deployments, and I chose to return to Stafford County for my children. I wanted them to know my family, and to attend school here.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Chergosky: I do not have a personal agenda other than being a voice for the students and their families.

I want every issue to be given its required attention. No matter how small an issue may be, or how big, including everything from school menus and dress codes, to employees salaries and school spending budgets. That being said, increased pay for special needs teachers/paras and bus attendants is on my mind. These individuals give all of themselves to these students, and have true compassion and patience, which often goes unnoticed, other than to those families with special needs children.

Also, support for teachers, and not just with pay. Many of our wonderful teachers have large class sizes, in addition to students with behavioral concerns. It’s great that training is offered in these situations, but at the same time, teachers' hands are tied when it comes to what they are able to do in these situations. They need more resources and more options, as we are going to lose great teachers who are getting burnt out. Stafford County as whole, could improve our curriculums and raise learning standards that challenge the students in a way that encourages personal growth.

School is not just for learning what's required in a curriculum, however, but it is where they learn about life, work ethics, personal drive, and how to navigate social situations. It should be a place where they are able to express their creativity through enrichment programs, gain confidence, and truly grow into the wonderful people they are meant to be.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Regan: I believe I would be a good fit for the position as I am a renowned hard worker, multitasker, and self starter. I want to help others, and be their voice. I have been frustrated in the past with how the school board has handled, or not handled certain issues. I am a firm believer that if a system isn't working as well as it could, and you are able to be involved in change, then you should become part of the solution. Covid changed the game, and we are still seeing the effects of the change in education that took place during that time. Coming back after the shutdown, and returning to school, my daughter's bus was constantly late, or not showing up at all. Because I wasn't working due to the shutdown, and had the ability to make a difference, I saw an opportunity. I had never driven a bus before, but the county provided the training I needed for me to get my CDL, and I became a school bus driver. I wanted to be part of the solution, and I wanted to give families what I didn't have, which was consistency. It was one less thing, the families I drove for, had to worry about. This is just one of many examples I could give. I want to be part of the solution. I strive to be the best at everything that I do, and I have the energy and passion to be a representative for the students and their families. I attended Stafford County Schools, and graduated from here. I did not just arrive in the county, and my children are not yet graduates and are young, so every action the school board takes, directly affects me and my family.

