FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Run for Office?

Pickover: No

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Held Office?

Pickover: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Pickover: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Pickover: I have nearly 20 years of experience as a special education teacher, where I’ve worked directly with students, families, and colleagues to support diverse learning needs. I hold a master’s in educational administration and am currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Special Education and Disability Policy, which deepens my understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our schools. I’ve seen firsthand how policy decisions impact classrooms, and I’m ready to bring a practical, student-centered, and solutions-focused voice to the school board. As an educator, advocate, and community member, I know how to listen, collaborate, and act with both compassion and accountability.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Pickover: Two of the most important issues to me are supporting and retaining quality teachers and creating inclusive, student-centered learning environments. Our educators are the backbone of our schools, and we must ensure they feel respected, supported, and equipped to meet the needs of today’s classrooms. I’m equally committed to fostering learning environments where all students, regardless of ability, background, or zip code, have access to a safe, challenging, and inclusive education that prepares them for the future.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Pickover: I’ve spent nearly two decades in the classroom, advocating for students and working alongside educators to solve real challenges. I understand how school policies directly impact teachers, students, and families. With a master’s in educational administration and ongoing doctoral work in Special Education and Disability Policy, I bring both hands-on experience and a deep understanding of education systems. I’m not a career politician. I’m an educator and neighbor who listens, learns, and leads with care. That combination makes me uniquely equipped to serve on the school board and help move our district forward.

