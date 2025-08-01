Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Scharpenberg: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Scharpenberg: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Scharpenberg: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Scharpenberg: I have served Stafford County in various leadership roles for 18 years. Prior to retiring in Stafford, I served in positions requiring leadership and project management skills throughout my professional career.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Scharpenberg: Expand the commercial tax base in a way that enhances quality of life for residents and brings property tax relief. Second, attract entertainment and dining venues to Stafford that allow residents options without leaving the County.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Scharpenberg: I bring decades of experience, common sense, good judgment, and understanding of how the county government should function.

