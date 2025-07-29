Photo Courtesy: Mary Winford

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Run for Office?

Craig-Ford: No

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Held Office?

Craig-Ford: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Craig-Ford: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Craig-Ford: I am committed to finding solutions. As a parent, I will always be mindful of the needs of our students. At the same time, as a small business owner, I recognize that our school division is a major public institution supported by a large portion of our community’s tax base. As an attorney, I understand the laws and regulations that guide the board’s work. The decisions we make must be fiscally responsible and sustainable for our entire community.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Craig-Ford: It is essential that we have a stable, effective board committed to conducting the business of the county’s school system and advocating for its continued success. The ongoing infighting does not serve anyone. I have training and experience in mediation and negotiation, and I am confident in my ability to reach compromise when it benefits our community. I pledge to work alongside the other duly elected board members with integrity and respect, always striving to do what is best for Spotsylvania County schools.

A balanced approach to school safety is also a very important issue to me as a candidate. As an aunt whose niece survived a school shooting, I bring a personal understanding of school safety. I have seen firsthand what worked—and what didn’t—before, during, and after such a tragedy. I want to use that experience to help identify practical, balanced measures that keep students safe without making them feel like they are in a prison instead of an institution for learning.

There may be no perfect solutions, but together we can find approaches that protect our children, respect our educators, and honor our community’s values.



FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Craig-Ford: Our schools should be a nonpartisan space focused on education, not politics. Spotsylvania County is a diverse community, and every district has its own unique needs and concerns. However, no group should feel excluded or marginalized. One of my strengths is the ability to listen to diverse perspectives, conduct thorough research, and weigh the facts carefully. I believe in identifying solutions that reflect what the members of my district want, that are effective for our schools, and that serve students, teachers, and staff.

Campaign Website

