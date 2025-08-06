Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Dominguez: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Dominguez: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Dominguez: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Dominguez: What I bring to City Council is a fresh, young perspective backed by real experience. I’m 25 years old and have lived in Fredericksburg since I was four—aside from the four years I spent earning my Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Performance from VCU in Richmond. I come from a household deeply rooted in public service: one parent is a respected Fredericksburg City Public Schools teacher with over 20 years of experience, and the other is a retired Marine with two decades of service and a background in cybersecurity.

While at VCU, I co-founded and served as the first president of a student-run film production company. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our team secured multiple contracts to professionally film VCU's mainstage theatre productions—giving me valuable leadership, production, and logistical coordination experience under high-stakes conditions.

I’m a proud graduate of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, having attended from first grade through graduation in 2017. Since then, I’ve continued to serve the city in multiple roles—working as a substitute teacher at FCPS for two years, contributing to Parks and Recreation maintenance for the past year and a half, and volunteering regularly at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. I also work as a camera operator for the Fredericksburg Nationals, where I’ve gained experience coordinating events in collaboration with the city.

I understand firsthand what it takes to get things done when the city is called into action. I’ve seen how projects move from idea to implementation, and I’ve worked alongside both city staff and community organizations to help make that happen. I know the effort it takes for outside organizations—whether it’s the museum, the stadium, or local businesses—to effectively collaborate with the city.

With my fresh perspective and hands-on experience in city operations, arts leadership, and community engagement, I’m confident in my ability to deliver real results. I’m ready to turn plans into action and help make the changes our residents want to see.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Dominguez:

1. Community Engagement and Access to Information: One of the biggest issues I see in Ward 4—and in other parts of Fredericksburg as well—is the lack of knowledge about accessible information for residents regarding the decisions that directly impact their daily lives. Too often, people feel left out or unaware of how to get involved. This community engagement is crucial to building trust and transparency. If elected, I will make it a priority to collaborate with every community organization and neighborhood group to ensure residents are informed, engaged, and involved in shaping the future of our city. Everyone deserves a seat at the table—and I’ll help make sure they have one.

2. Grassroots planning and development: A stronger voice for the community in shaping development decisions. Our underrepresented neighborhoods are facing another growing challenge: a lack of say in what types of commercial developments move into their communities. According to Fredericksburg’s comprehensive plan, several areas are being rezoned to allow for mixed-use, commercial, and even light industrial development. However, it's been made clear that the City will have limited control over which businesses ultimately buy or rent these properties. Communities should have a voice in what is built in their backyards. I will work closely with neighborhood leaders and incoming entrepreneurs to promote businesses that uplift and support local residents—whether that means bringing in a small grocery store, a home goods shop, or a safe entertainment space for youth. Zoning changes must serve the people, not just the market.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Dominguez: We all understand that diverse ages, backgrounds, and life experiences make for a stronger, more well-rounded community. Yet there’s an entire population in Fredericksburg that remains largely unrepresented in local government: young adults. We are the generation that will inherit this city, but we currently have no one in leadership advocating specifically for our voices, our needs, or our future.

I hope to be that connection—to represent and inspire those who are just beginning their lives in Fredericksburg, and to encourage them to be active participants in shaping their community. My background as a leader in film and theater production has equipped me with the skills to collaborate, plan, and follow through on large and complex projects. I know how to bring people together and make things happen.

Fredericksburg needs someone who brings energy, vision, and a readiness to act—someone who can get things done efficiently, but always through the right processes. I’m ready to be that person.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”