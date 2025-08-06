Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Crump: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Crump: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Crump: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Crump: I am a small business owner and a resident of 22401 for 15 years. I am a homeowner and I am committed to preserving our natural resources. I have fought for years to battle food insecurity through SNAP and support local farmers through protecting the Farm Bill in Congress. I am an African-American and I believe I am keenly adept at meeting the marginalized community members where they are to work toward solutions to the issues that they face. I am committed to the vitality of our economy in Fredericksburg and believe in a balance between development and growth and protecting our environment and natural resources.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Crump:

1. AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING. I support development, language, bylaws and ordinances that promote a variety of housing options in Fredericksburg. I believe that home ownership happens in stages, and we have to have existing inventory that offers options for all income levels. I also believe that a strong rental market is a key component in our housing structure. We have to have strategic density in development, multi-unit buildings, entry-level homes and top tier housing if we're going to create an ecosystem of affordability in Fredericksburg. I am keenly committed to pathways that allow our aging citizens to age in place economically, through viable housing options and increasing density in private properties through multi-purpose and multi-unit housing.

2. ECONOMIC VITALITY THROUGH OUR SMALL BUSINESS COMMUNITY. I'm a small business owner and have been for 15 years in the City of Fredericksburg. I rely upon my Small Business for my own economic stability, but more importantly, I employ nearly 50 people. Which means, there are nearly 50 families who also depend on my small business to be successful. And I cannot maintain or grow my own business in an economic desert. I have to be surrounded by prosperous business and business opportunities if I am expected to survive. And, I have to have the services and infrastructure to meet the needs of those families. So we need strong schools, competitive teachers, well-trained first responders, an elite medical community--all of these rely upon a strong business community to help drive these other areas.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Crump: My experience in Fredericksburg has put me directly at the intersection of so many demographics. Teachers, first responders, small business owners, marginalized community members, lawmakers, civil servants, those employed in the hospitality industry...the list goes on. I am committed to meeting people where they are and working as a collective to accomplish our goals. My small business demands I have traits like organization, forethought, fairness, the ability to multitask, fiscal responsibility, innovation, honesty. The same traits are what I know will make me an excellent candidate for City Council.

