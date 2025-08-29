Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Navarro: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Navarro: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Navarro: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Navarro: As military administration and finance professional, I bring a strong background in administration, auditing, and financial management, with extensive experience overseeing budget execution, resource allocation, and compliance with federal financial regulations. My work included developing and implementing financial policies, which directly aligns with public administration and regulatory responsibilities at the local and state level. I led teams, managed administrative operations and ensured the accuracy and integrity of financial systems demonstrating strong leadership and organizational oversight. My proficiency with government financial systems and data analysis tools, coupled with a disciplined focus on service and communication, equips me to provide transparent, accountable, and efficient taxpayer service.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Navarro: As a candidate, the following are two keys issue: Transparency and service.

TRANSPARENCY by providing clear, accessible information about tax process, responsibilities, and benefits. I am committed to ensuring that residents understand assessment, deadlines, and available relief programs fostering trust and empowerment within our community.

SERVICE is about putting CITIZENS FIRST. I will offer accurate guidance and timely support ensuring EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE for individuals, families, and businesses. My goal is to be responsive, visible, and approachable, making it easy for residents to get the assistance they need.

Together, these two principles will enhance the role of Commissioner of the Revenue and strengthen our community's TRUST and ENGAGEMENT.



FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Navarro: I am an ideal candidate due to my extensive experience as a military administration and finance professional. My background in auditing, policy maker and financial management equips me to oversee budget execution and ensuring compliance with financial regulations. I have developed policies that align with public administration and have successfully led teams, maintaining the integrity of financial systems. My expertise in government administration, financial systems and commitment to transparency and service will enable me to provide efficient taxpayer service and build trust within our community.

