Photo courtesy of Katie Hornung.

Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Pomeroy: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Pomeroy: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Pomeroy: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Pomeroy: I was first elected to the Ward 2 seat on the Fredericksburg School Board in May 2018. I have served for 7 years. During this time, I have gained significant experience and grown considerably as a board member. I have learned that effective governance is primarily about listening, being present and accessible, and striking a balance between upholding principles and core values while also considering the perspectives of others to achieve a win-win consensus.

When we work together with all stakeholders: board, administration, staff, parents, students, families, and community members toward the common goal of creating a school district where every child is valued, that is when amazing things happen. This takes open, honest, transparent communication.

I would describe myself as a thoughtful, hard-working, persistent, and inquisitive person. When I face an issue, I pause and examine it from multiple perspectives. It’s important to ask, “What is best for kids? What are the fiscal implications of this? Will this create an undue burden on our staff? Are there other options that could or should be considered?” The answers to these questions will help me make the best decisions for our schools and community.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Pomeroy: My two top issues are interconnected and related.

1. Student Achievement, Outcomes, and Long-term Success. I want our students to achieve beyond what they think is possible. Having high expectations for our students and meeting them where they are with the tools and support will allow them to achieve this high level of success. When we focus on teaching our students to think critically, problem solve creatively, and work collaboratively, our SOL scores and graduation rates will reflect this. I want our students to find their path to success and be prepared to embark on that path after graduation. Whether our students choose university, community college, military service, technical school, or enter the workforce, they will be ready. Above all, I want our students to be curious, joyful, lifelong learners who pursue knowledge and crave answers. Our students are the citizens of tomorrow- the future of our city and our world, and I want them to be prepared for this journey.

2. Teacher Support, Recruitment, and Retention. Our students’ success is intrinsically linked to the quality of our educators. We need to provide our FCPS teachers with the support, training, and tools they need to excel in their field. Teaching is something people choose to do because they want to have an impact; teachers want to make a difference in the lives of their students. When teachers feel valued and supported, they are happier. Happier teachers foster better relationships with their students, leading to increased engagement and better outcomes. Also, satisfied teachers are more likely to stay in their jobs, bringing experience and stability to our schools. These veteran teachers can mentor novice teachers and are better able to address student behaviors effectively and efficiently. Taking care of the needs of our FCPS teachers is key to creating a positive cycle of success.



FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Pomeroy: I have the proven determination and perseverance to address the needs of our students and follow through until the job is done. When I joined the Fredericksburg School Board, Hugh Mercer Elementary School had nearly 1000 students in just three grades (K-2), nearly double the optimal size for effective learning, especially for minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged students. We desperately needed a third elementary school. I was determined and committed to making it happen. After years of hard work, advocacy, collaboration, and perseverance, we are finally here. We will start this school year with three appropriately sized elementary schools and a brand-new middle school. I truly believe that we are turning the page on a new chapter this year. Our youngest learners will thrive and grow in a learning environment that is better suited to their needs. Our middle schoolers will be inspired in a school environment that is so amazing and exciting that it will demonstrate to them that they are valued and that their middle school educational experience is a top priority. These two things will be a reset and put FCPS on the path to excellence.

I am optimistic, future-focused and can see the incredible potential that we have here at FCPS. I know that we have all of the components in Fredericksburg to not only be successful, but also to be an example and a model for others to follow. We have a unique population: 36 different languages spoken in the homes of our FCPS students. The opportunity this gives us to create global citizens of the world is something we must capitalize on. No other district in our area can boast this diversity. While this comes with some challenges, it also provides amazing growth opportunities. I love that our Fredericksburg students will enter their post-graduation life with an understanding of the value that cultural differences bring to their world.

I see the challenges ahead as a jigsaw puzzle. We have all the pieces, now, we just need to start putting them together. Once we do, the picture will start to take shape. I am confident that I am the right person to help sort the pieces and get them into the right spots to make the clear vision of FCPS success come into view.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”