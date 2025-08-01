Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Evans: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Evans: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Evans: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Evans: I bring a wealth of experience in planning, budgeting, and community advocacy that directly prepares me for this office. I’ve served as a Planning Commissioner and Chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, where I worked on zoning and land use decisions that balanced growth with protecting our community’s character. I’ve also held appointed positions with the Department of Parks & Recreation and worked closely with the School Board on their Special Education Advisory Board. In these roles, I’ve helped shape policies, managed priorities, and ensured taxpayer dollars were used effectively. Just as importantly, I’ve built a reputation as a strong community advocate—listening to residents, engaging diverse voices, and making sure their concerns drive decision‑making. These experiences have given me the leadership skills and practical knowledge to guide our district through smart growth, stronger schools, and more attainable housing.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Evans: Two of the most important issues to me are smart & sustainable growth and fair taxes with fiscal responsibility. I will support balanced development that aligns housing, schools, and infrastructure, while ensuring taxpayer dollars are managed wisely so taxes remain fair and our community thrives.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Evans: As a long‑time resident, I want voters to know that I share their concerns about the future of Stafford. Too often, it feels like Stafford is just the place where we lay our heads at night rather than the place where we gather, eat, shop, and spend time with friends and family. I want to change that. My vision is for Stafford to be more than a bedroom community—it should be a place we truly desire to live in, with vibrant dining and recreation options, thriving local businesses, and opportunities that make people proud to call it home. By supporting smart and sustainable growth, encouraging economic development, and ensuring our tax dollars are invested wisely, I will work to make Stafford a community where families not only live, but thrive and this is why I am a good fit for the Board of Supervisors for the Falmouth District.

Campaign website

