Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Rodgers: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Rodgers: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Rodgers: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Rodgers: Currently work at TSA headquarters as a PSO under an FPS contract. 12 yrs with Fredericksburg Sheriffs office, prior to that I was with the Rappahannock regional jail, prior to that asset protection

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Rodgers: Safety and protection for our kids in schools and a more visible presence on the streets with more marked patrol vehicles. To have deputies spread throughout the city to speed up response time for emergencies.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Rodgers: I am born and raised in Fredericksburg, it is my hometown. My passion is serving and protecting my peers and community. I know what the Fredericksburg sheriffs office currently does and what it is capable of. My goal is to use the full potential of the sheriffs office to better serve the city and its residents.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”