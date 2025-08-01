Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Robertson: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Robertson: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Robertson: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Robertson: I’m a third-generation Stafford resident, a small business owner, and a public servant with over 20 years of experience, having worked in construction, compliance, finance, and government oversight. I’ve worked in both the public and private sectors, and I know how to cut through red tape and achieve effective collaboration to drive results. Stafford is home. It's where I’ve raised my kids, paid my share, and given back through our schools, youth programs, and local churches.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Robertson: Stafford is growing rapidly, but not all growth is good growth. Over 3,000 acres are being developed or proposed for data centers. These buildings offer minimal job opportunities despite occupying a massive amount of land. In Hartwood alone, 2,000+ new homes are being added. We need to be thoughtful about how we use our land, prioritizing development that brings living-wage jobs, supports infrastructure, and enhances quality of life, not just big-box projects that benefit a few.



Homeowners have shouldered an increasing tax burden for years. It’s time to diversify our tax base with meaningful economic development that works for everyone, not just developers. That means bringing in businesses that invest in our community, create real jobs, and reduce the pressure on residential taxpayers.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Robertson: I’m not running to be a politician; I’m running to be a responsive, thoughtful, and accountable voice for Hartwood. I bring the experience, work ethic, and hometown perspective needed to ensure our community’s priorities—not politics—come first.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”