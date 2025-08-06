Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Gantt: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Gantt: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Gantt: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Gantt: I have lived in the city for 20 years, I've been president of the Village of Idlewild HOA for the past 18 years, I served 8 years on the Planning Commission, I've served 3 years on the Fredericksburg Police Department Citizens Advisory Council, I run a youth football league that stretches from Spotsylvania County to Alexandria, and out to St. Mary's, West Virginia, I've delivered food boxes for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, and serve on the city's Steering Committee on Teen Violence. I'm committed to serving the community as I'm able to do.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Gantt:

Transparency — There needs to be more communication between the elected officials and constituency (our neighbors) they were elected to represent. The public needs to feel that they were heard and given an opportunity to observe and participate in those decisions effecting the city. The people have a voice, and we should listen to it.

Accountability — along with transparency comes accountability. There are decisions that need to be made and as long as the constituency (our neighbors) was heard that says a lot, but if indeed the elected officials determine that the decision made is/was not fully in the best interests of the city, they should own it. If a full understanding was not gained on topic before a decision, own it, and explain to the public what happened and how you as body on their behalf will go forward.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Gantt: Similar to others that are running for office, I care about our wondeeful city and believe it's a great place to live, work, play, raise familes, conduct business, you name it. And I'd like to assist in having our future continue to evolve in a manner that sustains that greatness over time. It's one thing to talk about what you think about the city, it's another to do something about it with others. And I strongly feel that together we can maintain our greatness and progress as a community.

