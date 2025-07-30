Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Marshall: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Marshall: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Marshall: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Marshall: If reelected I would continue to keep the tax rate low as possible (current tax rate is a lot lower than most in our region) and continue our sound financial practices. Currently Spotsylvania is one of 49 counties in the country with a AAA rating. That shows we are great stewards of the tax payers money. Good financial stewardship, smart policy decisions, and a dedication to continue to work on rural road improvements and the expansion of rural internet for my district.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Marshall: Rural internet and maintaining and upgrading rural roads. While the Berkeley district is very diverse, most of our district is outside the primary development boundary, which means no public utilities and 2 lane roads. Internet has become a necessity for small businesses and for the education of our youth. While we have seen upgrades and some extension of internet service. Most are still without affordable and reliable service. Currently we are awaiting an announcement of a grant from the federal government to extend service to everyone. While I hope we get the grant, that is no guarantee. The price of fiber is expensive and the county doesn't have the funding to take on the project itself. But the need is still there and we needed it yesterday. If the grant doesn't come through or only covers a certain area. I plan on proposing a public private partnership to make sure everyone gets service. Rural roads in my district need some major repairs, I will continue to advocate with the state for more funding.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Marshall: Over the last 8 years I have brought 24 hour Advanced life support care to all of Spotsylvania. Every fire and rescue station has a paramedic. Before only the more urban areas had that coverage. I also championed the purchase of the cap one building for the county. The county needed office space and was considering building a new building that would have cost around 35 million dollars. We purchase and are in the process of upgrading the cap one building for 17.5 million. This saved the county over 15 million dollars. I will continue to be a good stewart of our tax payers money and continue to make sure the Berkeley district gets the same services and quality of life as the rest of the county.

