Questions

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Run for Office?

DiBella: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Held Office?

DiBella: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

DiBella: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

DiBella: I have had the pleasure of serving and protecting this community for the last 18 years as a Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. I served full time in our schools as a School Resource Officer for 13 years where I was able to witness how are school run every day and areas where we can improve. I served on the school safety committee at the school and division levels, for years and want to make our schools safer through my personal experiences. I was personally involved in helping to stop the active shooter plot at Riverbend High School in 2015, saving lives. My time in our schools also allowed me to build many positive relationships with our students, staff and parents. I am a leader who thinks “outside of the box” to find new and better ways of doing things, often through community partnerships. We can do a better job for our kids if we can work together in a professional manner, our kids and community deserve this.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

DiBella:

1. School Safety

2. Improved academic results for our kids

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

DiBella: My time serving in our schools and in law enforcement has given me many personal experiences to see our division’s strengths and our areas in need of improvement. I want to put that experience to work for our community to make our schools safer and inspire excellence.

