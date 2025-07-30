Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Hayes: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Hayes: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Hayes: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Hayes: I have a proven track record that is available for voters to review. I have the experience through various boards and commission that I serve on that has deepened my knowledge base to represent the people of Lee Hill, and work towards securing the best interest of Spotsylvania County. I am also on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Association of Counties, which allows for a broader view of how state and local government work together for the betterment of all citizens. I've proven to be fiscally responsible with public funds and work to ensure funds are spent wisely. I have demonstrated that I am a servant leader who consistently engages with constituents and listens to their concerns, through townhall meetings and citizen interaction.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Hayes: The most impactful issue that Spotsylvania County faces today is managing growth. During the rezoning process I routinely review the impact of the project on schools, public safety, and transportation, if the project does not mitigate their impact or enhance Spotsylvania County my record has shown I have voted against it. It is imperative that we as a board make sure we are not putting undue stress on our essential services. We are now seeing rezoning cases for data centers, which is a new industry for Spotsylvania County, while the industry does provide much needed revenue that will take some of the tax burden off the citizen. It is imperative that they are placed in the proper location and with adequate distance from residential areas. I am committed to having safeguards put in to guarantee the residents of the Lee Hill District and Spotsylvania County are protected. There is an opportunity for both citizens and the data center industry to coexist, but we must be diligent in ensuring proper placement in the county.

I am also heavily invested in ensuring that we fund essential services to the best extent we can without overwhelming citizens, this involves advocating at the state level for additional funding. The JLARC study on K-12 education identified several deficits in the state funding mechanism. In order for change to occur we must work with our state delegation to receive funding that is greatly needed.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Hayes: As a long-term resident of the Lee Hill District serving Spotsylvania County is a passion of mine, that I do not take lightly. My record shows that I have served with honesty and integrity. I have kept my word regarding citizen engagement and my voting record is consistent with the desires of the community. The experience I've gained in the past few years along with my business acumen makes me the best candidate to further the citizens' desires. It is an honor to serve, and I look forward to continuing my service to the Lee Hill District and Spotsylvania County.

Campaign Website

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”