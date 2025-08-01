Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Oats: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Oats: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Oats: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Oats: I bring over 25 years of service as a seasoned acquisition professional in the federal government, including roles with the Department of Defense and U.S. Congress. As an Air Force veteran and former Chief Master Sergeant, I understand leadership, accountability, and the importance of putting people first. I’ve spent my career solving complex problems, managing multimillion dollar budgets, and building coalitions across agencies. These are all skills I’ll put to work for the residents of Hartwood.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Oats: First, responsible growth is a top priority. Like many veterans who chose to put down roots in Stafford County, my family intentionally settled in the Hartwood District. When you retire from the military, you can move anywhere in the country, but my family chose Hartwood because of its rural beauty and strong sense of community. As growth continues, we must preserve Hartwood’s unique character while encouraging smart development that supports families, local farms, and small businesses. Second, I’m deeply committed to strengthening our schools and infrastructure. That means making sure our roads are maintained, our first responders are supported, and our public services are equipped to serve a growing population. Thoughtful planning and investment will ensure our community remains safe, connected, and thriving for the next generation.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Oats: I’m a product of hard work, faith, and public service. I was raised by a single mother who became an attorney and ran for office. She showed me the power of standing up for your community and living by your values. I lead by listening first, and I’m not afraid to make tough decisions when our future is on the line. Throughout my military career, I had the honor of serving in leadership roles and being part of phenomenal teams. Those experiences shaped me into a servant leader who values integrity, collaboration, and long term vision. Hartwood deserves a visible, values driven, and visionary leader who understands the power of working together and is ready to serve on day one and that’s exactly who I am.

