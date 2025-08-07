Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Bowman: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Bowman: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Bowman: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Bowman: For the past 20 years, I’ve called this city home while building a 20-year career in financial management and customer service.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Bowman: My priority will be to ensure every taxpayer dollar is handled responsibly, transparently and with the community's best interest at heart.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Bowman: With more than 20 years of financial leadership in both the private and non profit sectors I'm ready to give back to the city that has given me so much.

