Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Rowe: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Rowe: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Rowe: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Rowe: I have many years of experience in public service, especially through my role on the Fredericksburg City School Board, most recently serving as Chair. In that position, I have worked to secure stronger funding from City Council and worked to ensure that our public schools have the resources they need to support students, teachers, and staff. I spend a great deal of time listening to parents, working with administrators, and thinking about how we can improve outcomes for all students. I believe in being responsive, open, and willing to have courageous conversations when decisions are difficult. My professional background in local government as the GIS Administrator for Stafford County also helps me understand how different systems work together to serve the public. I care deeply about our city and want to bring a thoughtful and steady approach to problem solving.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Rowe: One of my top priorities is supporting the public services that keep Fredericksburg strong, especially public safety and public education. Our residents deserve responsive emergency services, well resourced schools, and a city government that can reliably deliver core services. I will continue to advocate for the people that make these systems work and ensure we invest in our common success.

Another key focus for me is making sure Ward One is fully seen and connected within the city. Far too often, the neighborhoods in this ward feel overlooked. I want to help bridge that gap by not only improving infrastructure, but also listening closely to residents and making sure Ward One has a clear voice in city decisions. This part of Fredericksburg deserves the same attention and opportunity as any other, and I am committed to putting Ward One on the map.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Rowe: I believe I would be a strong fit for City Council because I bring both experience and a steady and thoughtful approach to public service. My time on the School Board has prepared me to handle complex issues with fairness, patience, and a focus on results. I care deeply about Fredericksburg and believe we are at our best when we listen to each other and work together. I approach this role with optimism because I see a bright future for our city, and I believe we can reach it by making smart and inclusive decisions that reflect the needs of the whole community. I also enjoy connecting with people, hearing their concerns, and finding practical ways to move forward. That kind of honest dialogue and collaboration is exactly what City Council needs.

