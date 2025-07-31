Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Siegmund: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Siegmund: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Siegmund: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Siegmund: As the incumbent, I’ve had the honor of serving our community on the School Board for the past four years, including two years as Chair. During my tenure, I’ve served on the Finance & Budget Committee, the Governance Committee, and the Joint Schools Working Group, and I’ve actively worked with our state legislators in Richmond to advocate for the needs of Stafford County Public Schools.

Professionally, I work full-time in HR and Finance for a defense competitive intelligence company. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Political Science & Public Affairs and will complete my MBA this May.

But the most meaningful experience I bring to this role is being a parent of four children currently enrolled in Stafford Schools. I’ll be the only returning Board member with that daily, firsthand connection to our classrooms and staff—giving me a direct, personal perspective on the impact of our decisions.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Siegmund:

(1) Great teachers are the single most important factor in student success. As a school board candidate, I'm committed to recruiting and retaining high-quality, licensed educators, reducing our reliance on underqualified staff, and building a strong leadership pipeline to ensure long-term excellence in our schools.

(2) Investing in safe, well-maintained schools and buses is essential to providing a secure and supportive environment for learning and work. As our community grows, we must ensure our facilities keep pace—through smart planning, regular maintenance, and infrastructure upgrades that protect students, staff, and taxpayers alike.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Siegmund: I am the best fit for the Garrisonville District School Board seat, bringing four years of proven leadership—including two as Chair—along with deep experience in education policy, finance, and community advocacy. My husband and I chose Stafford to be our home over 20 years ago and we currently have four children attending Stafford schools. This gives me valuable, firsthand perspective on the impact of board decisions. Professionally, I work in finance for a defense intelligence firm, bringing fiscal expertise to budget planning and resource management. I have worked hard to build relationships within the community and encouraged involvement in our schools. I have consistently championed responsible growth management, safe school facilities, and better outcomes for students and staff.

