Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Guy: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Guy: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Guy: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Guy: I currently serve on the Stafford County School Board, where I was elected Vice Chair two years in a row by a Republican-majority board. In that role, I’ve built consensus across political lines and helped lead meaningful improvements, including creating the division-wide policy for cell phone-free classrooms, launching military and transportation advisory committees, and supporting the opening of our new Academy of Technology and Innovation. Under my leadership, teacher retention is up, and test scores are rebounding to pre-COVID levels. I bring a proven track record of results, collaboration, and community-focused leadership.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Guy: This is a great question but unfair because Stafford’s needs are many. A top priority for me is smarter long-term planning that addresses infrastructure and growth. Our roads, schools, and services are under tremendous strain, and we need real tools to help address this like an overlay zone for instance. That would help manage development responsibility but also proactively which it seems our county hasn't done in the past. Another issue, if I must choose, is environmental stewardship. We must balance the growth and our county needs with protecting Stafford’s natural beauty, clean water, and green spaces for future generations. We must protect the things that make Stafford special.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Guy: I’ve spent the last four years serving on Stafford’s School Board, including two as Vice Chair on a Republican-majority board. I know how to work across political lines, build trust, and solve problems with the well-being of our entire community in mind. I’ve seen what happens when people feel unheard or overlooked. That’s why I prioritize integrity, transparency, and accountability , not just with people, but also with how we manage taxpayer dollars. I’m committed to forging a future where growth is smart, infrastructure keeps pace, and Stafford’s natural beauty is protected and our shared quality of life gets better!

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”