Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Catell: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Catell: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Catell: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Catell: As a first-generation American and the son of a small business owner, I bring a deep respect for hard work, community, and public service. I’ve seen firsthand how trust is built through integrity, fairness, and a genuine commitment to others. Professionally, I offer over 30 years of experience in communications, marketing, and revenue development for mission-driven nonprofits across education, health, and policy—skills I would apply every day in service to this office.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Catell: As a candidate, two issues are especially important to me:



Keeping taxes low while diversifying the County’s tax base by ensuring all work and project plans follow SMART principles—Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Time-sensitive—and by pursuing innovative economic development strategies and new funding models to support critical priorities like education and public safety.



Improving and expanding transportation infrastructure to reduce congestion and support sustainable growth.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Catell: When faced with challenges or opportunities, I’m relentless in pursuit of solutions—I stay focused until the job is done. I start with a clear statement of goals, work collaboratively to chart the best path forward, and strive to find common ground for the good of all. My agenda is simple: to improve the quality of life for Stafford County residents through common-sense conservative values and accountable, responsive leadership.

