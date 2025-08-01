Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Gary: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Gary: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Gary: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Gary: I have the experience of serving as Supervisor for the last three and a half years. I have been heavily engaged and active in VACo (Virginia Association of Counties), where I inform state legislation on both the Transportation and Education steering committees, and on which I am currently serving. I also currently serve on the NACo (National Association of Counties) Environmental and Energy Steering Committee and the Veterans and Military Services Committee, informing Federal legislation through these roles.



I served for years on various local and regional Boards, Committees and Commissions before the Board of Supervisors retaliated with my removal from those positions because I blew the whistle on the Board’s collective illegal conduct regarding a citizen CRRL Trustee member.



These positions in which I served include the Library Board of Trustees (3 years), Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission or PRTC (3 years), Rappahannock River Basin Commission (2 years), R-Board - regional landfill (3 years, Chair for 1 year), Community Policy and Management Team or CPMT - deals with CSAs and ensuring services and funding for foster care, etc (3 years), Public Safety Committee (2 years), Alternate on Rappahannock Regional Jail Board (2 years), Virginia Railway Express Operations Board (3years), Fredericksburg Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee (3 years), Legislative Committee (2 years), Workforce and Affordable Housing Committee (Chair, 1 year).

Additionally, I have fought for and secured over 10M in federal transportation funding to address Brooke Road flooding, funding for constructing new schools and additional maintenance funding for SCPS, support for the Langley Flight Foundation aerodrome, a full time Conservation Specialist in partnership with NVCT, and economic development that will generate more than half the current real estate tax revenue.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Gary: Many different facets of local government work together to provide important services to constituents and cultivate a thriving organization. If I had to pick two top priorities right now they would be conservation and public school funding. I have fought passionately to ensure that schools are funded, with adequate space for learning environments and funding for increased pay to educators, though we have a long way to go still. The county has preserved hundreds of acres in partnership with NVCT since the creation of the conservation specialist role in 2022 and I have also brought forth the idea to put solar on expired landfill cells, a project that is moving forward with support regionally.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Gary: Having served in this role since January 2022, I understand the intricacies of what is needed to accomplish initiatives that are most important to the community. I have been accessible, professional, and responsive to those needs. Across all of the positions within which I have served, I have meticulously overseen and managed billions in taxpayer dollars and earned the respect of both regional organization leaders, as well as elected officials across Virginia. I have the relationships to continue to impact Stafford County for the better and the vision and fortitude that is needed to cultivate stability and a thriving County government for years to come. In 2021 I campaigned on many things, the most important being “do the right thing”, which I have done unwaveringly, even at personal expense. Stafford residents will always come first and I have shown that with my votes and my voice.

