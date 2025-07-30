Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Garza: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Garza: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Garza: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Garza: Extensive professional experience of managing teams through difficult transition periods. Mediation and conflict resolution for complex claim settlements as a litigation adjuster. Proud product of a well funded public school system where academic excellence is prioritized

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Garza:

1) Accessibility To Quality Public Education.

2) Responsible and sustainable growth that benefits working families

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Garza: My faith and worldview inform my motivations. I believe access is the key difference between intergenerational wealth mobility and stagnation. Local governments implementing ordinances, budgets, and development plans that benefit working families can ensure long-term wealth creation and stability paving the way for a cohesive community identity. My personal belief and professional experience in collaboratively settling high-stakes suits make me the best candidate for the position.

Campaign Website

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”