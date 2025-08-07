Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Cowles: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Cowles: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Cowles: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Cowles: I am running for the Office of Sheriff. I am currently a Captain with the Fredericksburg Police Department in charge of the Detective Division. I have 22 years of law enforcement experience all with the City of Fredericksburg. I have a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and sociology from Averett University, and I am working on my master's in public administration from Liberty University with an expected completion date of November 2025.

I bring a wealth of leadership experience to the table, where I have served in a leadership role in critical positions at the police department. From positions as a patrol sergeant to the team commander for the tactical team leading men and women into dangerous situations that a normal every day officer could not handle. As a leader with the Fredericksburg Police Department since 2007 I have attended and successfully completed numerous leadership trainings to include the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond. This prestigious program teaches leadership theories and traits to expand upon the knowledge that one already possesses in order to be a stronger and more effective leader.

As a 22-year veteran of the police department I have accomplished a lot during my time. This includes becoming a Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Service certified police instructor in firearms, defensive tactics, and fair and impartial policing instructor. In addition to those certifications, I also teach verbal de-escalation at the basic police academy, and How to Conduct Administrative Investigation through the Virginia Chiefs of Police Association.

Additionally, as a Commander I have created policies and procedures, obtained grants from state and federal government, and assisted with the annual budget process that is submitted to the City Manager and ultimately to the City Council.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Cowles: As a candidate for Sheriff, it is important to me to increase training and utilize advance technology to effectively and efficiently perform the daily duties of the office.

Law enforcement managers in the 21st century are challenged with bridging the gap between their agencies and the community, this isn't a new concept it is just something that law enforcement has gotten away from over time. Law enforcement was created by the community for the community safety. Law enforcement leaders must embrace this concept and be effective in communicating and engaging in their communities to have positive interaction to build trust and legitimacy. I will continue to engage the community as an office and as the leader of the office, by attending community events and sponsoring events that will engage our community with the deputies.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Cowles: As a 22-year veteran of the Police Department, I have spent half of my adult life serving the city and the citizens of this great city. My experience, training, and personal connections to the City of Fredericksburg makes me a good fit. I have personally invested in this community by raising kids in the city, contributing to the growth of the city, and living and being a part of this city. My resume speaks for itself, and I am a servant leader always seeking to make those around me better. I will continue to move the Sheriff's Office forward in the right direction, maintaining the state accreditation and investing in programs that will engage our community to build trust and legitimacy.

