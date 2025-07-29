Questions

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Run for Office?

Lieberman: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Held Office?

Lieberman: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Lieberman: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Lieberman: As a parent of a current Spotsylvania student and another who has graduated, I have a personal investment in every board decision. As a lifetime advocate for the children of Spotsylvania County, I have been in almost every school facility in the past couple of years. Because of this advocacy, I receive multiple communications weekly from parents, staff and school based organizations to help address the needs of our students. I have a proven track record showing my dedication to the students of Spotsylvania along with being an ally to educators. By serving on the board, I will be able to expand this advocacy and help solve more of these issues.

Additionally, I served in the Army and was raised by my father who was both an Army veteran and college instructor. He taught me the importance of service over self and I have lived that motto my entire life.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Lieberman:

Staff: We will never win the salary arms race for staff pay vs our neighbors to the North. Previously, we had a culture where staff felt heard and appreciated which is why they stayed. We need to recreate that culture. To succeed in this goal, we will need to blend some current programs along with proven successful ideas from the business world.

Students: We need to have a fully staffed school system with qualified educators and support personnel. This will be the first step in addressing the loss in education over recent history and ensuring our kids are in a safe environment. We have buildings where maintenance has not been prioritized until the issues became critical. It is better for our students and our budget to deal with these issues in a timely manner.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Lieberman: Our school board has been a political hot mess for years. First, as a parent, I have seen how these actions have negatively impacted my child personally, along with many other children. I have seen how both "sides" have frequently focused on personality instead of what is best for our children. I am a true political independent who can see that both "sides" bring something to the table and will work towards compromise.

Most of my adult life I have been a business owner. Both of them, my wife and I built from the ground up. This was done with hard work, along with being able to engage with people who have different motivations and goals. This experience is something the board of 2026 will need as we go forward.

I promise before every vote, to ask myself "How does this benefit our kids".

