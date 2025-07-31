Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Chase: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Chase: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Chase: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Chase: As a parent of three children who graduated from Stafford County Public Schools, I bring a deep personal investment in the continued success of our schools. Professionally, I’ve spent my career as a college professor specializing in cognitive neuropsychology, which gives me a strong understanding of how students learn and develop. I also bring eight years of prior experience serving on the school board, where I have worked collaboratively with my fellow board members and the Board of Supervisors to support academic achievement, responsible budgeting, and student well-being.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Chase: Student Achievement - My number one issue is ensuring SCPS students receive the education they need to fulfill their goals, whether that be higher education, the job market, military service, or homemaking. Students graduating from SCPS should have the skills necessary to become self-sufficient contributing adults in our community.

Learning Environment – It is also important that all our students be able to attend safe, welcoming, distraction-free schools. I have successfully advocated for new schools to reduce crowding at our elementary and high schools and to replace two of our oldest schools, Edward E. Drew Middle and Hartwood Elementary. It is important to me to see these schools open on schedule and on budget, thus improving the learning environment for children living in Stafford County.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Chase: I have approached my role as a School Board Member with diligence, professionalism, and a commitment to serving the entire school community. I come prepared for every meeting, having read and carefully considered all relevant documentation in advance. I make it a point to visit not only the seven schools in the Falmouth district, but all schools throughout the county, meeting with principals, teachers, and staff to understand their needs and perspectives. I take my responsibility to Falmouth residents seriously, responding to emails and phone calls promptly. In addition, I am comfortable with math and statistics. I examine student performance data and budget documents in depth to uncover the real story behind the numbers.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”