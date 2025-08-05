Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Stelmok: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Stelmok: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Stelmok: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Stelmok: As a small business owner in the real estate industry, I have more than 20 years experience with contract writing and review, negotiation, marketing, public relations, risk management, employee hiring and training, and budgeting. I work well as a member of a team and as an individual. I am able to compartmentalize personal feelings toward someone and continue to work to achieve a mutual goal.

I have a BA in Communication Disorders and graduate studies in Special Education with a concentration in severe developmental disabilities and behavior. I have taught special education as a CAP (Community Alternative Program) teacher. I am the mother of 2 autistic children. I am also autistic (diagnosed as an adult). As a parent and advocate for my children, I have challenged the school district regarding their interpretation and application of special education laws and procedures. I am not afraid to ask questions. I am not afraid to ask for answers.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Stelmok:

1. Student Discipline - Something has to be done to improve student behavior. Understanding that each student in our very diverse district has been subjected to some type of trauma regarding the pandemic, teaching students coping strategies within a group setting - a skill missed by being out of the classroom for an extended period, and enforcing rules in an equitable manner. If students are being disruptive during the school hours, we are not able to provide a proper learning environment. Classroom management skills also need to be explored. With upwards of 14% of our teachers being first or second year teachers, or teachers with no state certification, classroom management skills need to be a focus of training. Behavior is the loudest form of communication. We need to be listening.



2. Student Achievement - I believe student discipline and student achievement are linked. Far too much class time is being spent dealing with behavior disruptions. We also need to find teaching strategies for reading and math that work in the real world and prepare our students for the next stage in life. Our math proficiency scores are abysmal. Only 27% of our students are proficient in math. I know my children were expected to do a different math strategy every year since kindergarten. The basics like times tables are no longer memorized, leading to a deficiency in higher math classes. In my son's 6th grade math class, the teacher failed to provide all instructions for worksheets and failed to teach every step of solving equations. There were no math textbooks provided to students and no way for students to check for mistakes. He failed that math class, however has been able to catch up on his own and take Algebra as an 8th grader and make an A. Children who are not math-inclined will struggle with math as long as FCPS continues to adjust math teaching strategies every year and hire teachers who may be great at doing math, but not great at teaching math.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Stelmok: I would be a good fit for the school board because I possess many of the qualities and skillsets a board member needs to have. I have been a board member of other associations several times in my life. I am free of any past, current, and future conflicts of interest. I am passionate about advocating for all students and ensuring students get the education they are entitled to. I am also passionate about teacher pay and morale. We are losing amazing teachers to surrounding counties because FCPS does not pay as much and/ or our teachers do not feel supported by their administration or the district. I have been an influential and successful member of several organizations that were going through significant culture changes to remain viable. I love rules. I believe that rules lead to a successful and prosperous society. I'm a well-rounded candidate.

