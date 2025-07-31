Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Mojica: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Mojica: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Mojica: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Mojica: I’ve spent a lot of time getting to know parents and the needs of the community. From my own experience with having an outside view as well as organizing parent groups in the past with advocating for students, it has motivated me to want to run for school board and make positive changes if elected. The biggest key is communication and listening to parents.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Mojica: Budget Reform and reduce wasteful spending: If elected, I'll fight for transparency and accountability. I'll work to spend wisely within the budget, find additional sources of funding, and work with the Board of Supervisors. I believe it's very important to work with the Board of Supervisors to solve budget issues.

There needs to be improved quality education for all students and assist those students (IEP, Individualized Education Program) in need. Also, there needs to be zero tolerance, more accountability, and consequences for bullying.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Mojica: If elected, I will prioritize our students above all else—after being overlooked for too long, their well-being and success must come first. I am committed to making sure parents are truly heard and involved in the process. No parent should ever feel left in the dark or ignored when advocating for their children. I will be a dedicated listener and a strong voice for parents, ensuring they receive the respect and attention they deserve. I will listen to and have compassion for teachers, students, and parents.

