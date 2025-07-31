Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Epple: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Epple: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Epple: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Epple: I have worked with students daily and directly supporting them in life for over a decade. This includes their education specifically. I have worked together with school administrators to help overcome obstacles for success.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Epple: Communication is a key to providing a voice for everyone and willingness to listen objectively. Budget is important as well for student success, we need to support our entire school staff and find ways to manage the costs while staying within the financial boundaries.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Epple: I’ve been dedicated for decades to my community from volunteer work and working as a public servant. I am able to make tough decisions when necessary and have a sincere caring heartfelt approach to all. I have worked in our schools with great success and respect for the students, teachers, administrators, and parents.

