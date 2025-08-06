Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Finn: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Finn: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Finn: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Finn: As a professional urban planner and former chair of the Fredericksburg Planning Commission, I bring extensive experience in navigating urban development, land use policy, and strategic planning to address the long-term needs of our city. In this leadership role, I facilitated complex public hearings, fostered transparent decision-making, and collaborated with city officials, community members, and stakeholders to advance housing, infrastructure, and quality-of-life initiatives.

Additionally, as a working mom raising two children in Fredericksburg, I bring a grounded, firsthand perspective on the daily challenges that families face. Balancing career, parenting, and community service has shaped my ability to prioritize, empathize, and advocate for policies that create real benefits for families and working individuals alike. My experiences both professionally and personally enable me to listen build consensus, and implement creative solutions tailored to our community’s unique needs.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Finn: Too many neighborhoods in Ward 3 feel disconnected from the rest of Fredericksburg. I want to be a strong voice for them, ensuring they’re linked to City resources as well as physically linked into the City's network. The small area plans outline these necessary improvements, and it is important to me to see they remain a top priority.

Ward 3 also has an opportunity as many of its existing shopping centers face likely redevelopment. I am committed to ensuring that redevelopment efforts support and strengthen existing neighborhoods by creating new opportunities, services, and housing options that meet the needs of residents. Thoughtful, community-focused redevelopment can foster vibrant, accessible neighborhoods.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Finn: My service leading the Planning Commission, combined with years of community engagement and personal experience as a working parent, uniquely positions me to represent the needs and aspirations of Fredericksburg’s residents. I have demonstrated my capacity to navigate complex issues with fairness and collaboration. I care deeply about creating a vibrant, inclusive city where everyone can thrive, and I am ready to work hard to sustain and enhance our community’s quality of life.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”