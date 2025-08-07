Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Stuart: No

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Stuart: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Stuart: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Stuart: I have nearly 25 years of experience managing programs, teams, and multimillion-dollar budgets across the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Defense, and the national security community. My efforts have focused on delivering solutions that improve government services in fiscally constrained environments. I graduated from the College of William and Mary with degrees in Economics and Government, and have master’s level coursework in financial planning, technology, and innovation.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Stuart: Some of my priorities include ensuring fair, transparent, and accurate tax assessments, as well as modern and accessible public services for all city residents, both online and in person. I want to ensure outreach to all citizens who qualify for tax relief programs, like seniors, veterans, and working families. These efforts will ensure transparency, and confidence through consistency and communication with every taxpayer. Finally, I intend to partner with other city offices to align tax policy with smart local development, and provide practical support for startups and small businesses, ensuring long-term economic growth for Fredericksburg.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Stuart: My public service and academic background make me a well-rounded candidate for the office of the Commissioner of the Revenue, where I hope to lead with clarity, compassion, and fiscal responsibility. I will be retiring from the Federal Government in September and am excited about bringing my commitment to public service to the City of Fredericksburg.

