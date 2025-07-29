Questions

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Run for Office?

Rump: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have You Previously Held Office?

Rump: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Rump: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Rump: I’m a community leader and veteran with a lifelong commitment to service. I currently serve as President of the Board for Mental Health America Fredericksburg Region, where I help lead efforts to expand mental health resources and support across our region.

Over the years, I’ve taken on leadership roles with the Spotsylvania Department of Social Services Advisory Board, the Lions Club, and the Lee Hill Community Association. I’ve also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for nearly a decade and mentored young adults through a local education program.

My professional background includes service in the U.S. Army, deployments as a defense contractor, and current work as an analyst with the Department of Defense. I recently completed a Master’s in Social Work from VCU, which included an internship with Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Through every role—whether in uniform, or in the community—I’ve stayed focused on one goal: building stronger communities through practical leadership and collaboration.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Rump:

1. Competitive Teacher and Staff Pay

I believe that our teachers and staff are the cornerstone of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, and it's time we ensure they are recognized for the vital role they play. By offering competitive pay, we can attract and retain the talented educators who are committed to the success of our students. Providing fair compensation will help us maintain a stable, skilled workforce and create an environment where teachers and staff feel valued and supported. It’s also important that we make it easier for those who have left to return, so we can continue to build a strong and dedicated team.

2. Accountability and Transparency

Accountability and transparency must be priorities for our school system. In recent years, public trust has been undermined, and we need to take concrete steps to restore it. By improving our hiring processes and making sure they are thorough and transparent, we can ensure that we have highly qualified educators and staff who are fully committed to the safety and success of our students.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Rump: I would be a good fit because I have extensive knowledge of the County and recent experience working in Spotsy schools. I also have a strong record of working with people from different backgrounds – a quality that will have a positive influence on the School Board – by reducing personal clashes and placing greater focus on achieving academic excellence for our students.

