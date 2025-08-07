Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Bird: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Bird: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Bird: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Bird: Bringing 20 years of successful prosecution experience that has contributed to reduced crime rates, justice for victims, and rehabilitation to those who deserve it. Extensive legal knowledge that has been shared through numerous speaking and teaching engagements at both state and federal levels. Proven leadership in developing regional treatment initiatives, including the Veteran’s Treatment Docket, Behavioral Health Docket, and the SLATE program, alongside active community involvement and a strong track record of managing a significantly larger jurisdiction's office.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Bird: Public safety and justice for victims. Public safety and justice for victims are important to me because every person deserves to live in a community where they feel secure, heard, and protected. Victims of crime often face lasting emotional and physical trauma, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they receive justice and the support they deserve. My commitment to public safety is rooted in the belief that holding offenders accountable, while also addressing the root causes of crime to include the use of alternate treatment programs, creates a stronger, safer, and better Fredericksburg for everyone.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Bird: With over two decades of legal experience, spanning prosecution, defense, judicial clerkship, and in the juvenile justice field, I offer a comprehensive and balanced perspective on the criminal justice system. My prior service as Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney in Fredericksburg and later as the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in Spotsylvania demonstrates my proven leadership, deep familiarity with local legal challenges, and a strong track record of public safety outcomes. My development of innovative treatment programs, such as the Veterans’ Treatment Docket, Behavioral Health Docket, and the SLATE program, demonstrates a commitment to smart justice and community well-being. Additionally, my extensive community involvement shows that I want to be the Your (the citizens’) Commonwealth’s Attorney, not The Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In addition, I bring prior experience in prosecutorial education through the National District Attorneys Association and, previously, as an accomplished legal educator who has presented to a broad range of the legal field, from novice prosecutors to Virginia Circuit and Appellate Court judges, as well as our Virginia Supreme Court Justices. My prior nomination for judgeship by the local bar shows that I bring respected expertise, credibility, and professionalism to the role. My appointments to various boards and community-focused organizations further demonstrate my commitment to victim advocacy, public trust, and ethical justice within our community. Altogether, my experience, local knowledge, and leadership skills make me the most qualified candidate to serve as Fredericksburg’s next Commonwealth’s Attorney.

