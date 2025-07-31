Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Blackwell: Yes

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Blackwell: No

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Blackwell: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain the experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Blackwell: I have been a public servant in one capacity or another for all of my adult life. As a federal government employee, I've been a supervisor who has managed more than a dozen mid-level personnel at one time to produce output in a high-pressure, short turn-around environment. I've had to make quick decisions with real-world consequences.

As a Soldier, not only did I learn to work in what may be the most diverse organization in the world, I was also trained to train others to understand the diverse cultures. I developed and implemented policy, regularly made decisions that affected the lives and careers of hundreds of young people, managed a small budget for an organization that housed an average of 235 personnel per week, resolved conflict, and communicated from top-to-bottom. I've not only been a team player, but I've also been a team leader and as a result have been able to build and maintain necessary relationships.

As far as community service, I have served as a Brownie Troop Leader, library storyteller, and a children's ministry leader, just to name a few. I have a Master of Public Administration and a Master of Science in Organization and Management.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Blackwell: Stability with students is a concern; the constant redistricting and Stafford's age-old problem of losing teachers to the north affects that stability.

Fiscal responsibility is a concern; we have multiple new schools opening at the same time in 2026, with the looming possibility of external funds either being withheld or reduced. We have to be prepared with subsequent plans to keep moving forward.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Blackwell: I believe I would be a good fit for the position of a school board member, first and foremost because I simply love kids. I am passionate about every child receiving a quality education. Just as I put the mission first as a Soldier, I will put the students first as a board member. I intend to earn the trust of the Garrisonville community, by showing that I am listening more than I am talking.

