FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Bird's avatar
Leslie Bird
1h

Lucky you! Rain bands seem to skirt downtown Fredericksburg, splitting off to the north and south. My rainfall total for May was 2.8", and July was the highest with 6.5". So far in August, I've had 4.9". Still not too shabby, especially compared to the last couple years, but definitely less than Stafford, which seems to be favored with the heaviest rains. At least we don't have to worry about deer decimating our gardens!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture