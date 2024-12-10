By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Rappahannock United Way will again offer free tax preparation services to qualifying area residents thanks to a $27,000 grant from the Virginia Community Action Partnership, which is the statewide membership association for Virginia’s thirty-one non-profit private and public community action agencies.

VCAP awarded a total of $485,725, funded by the General Assembly, to 19 coalitions across Virginia to provide free income tax preparation services under the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, according to a press release issued by the Rappahannock United Way Tuesday.

It will be the local United Way’s 21st season offering free tax preparation services to the one out of every five Virginians who qualify for free tax assistance.

In past seasons, volunteers have prepared more than 1,500 tax returns for Fredericksburg area residents—and have saved the community $4.9 million in filing fees over the past 20 years, according to the press release.

“On behalf of our staff and volunteers working with the VITA program, we are pleased to accept this $27,000 grant award” said Janel Donohue, president of Rappahannock United Way, in the press release. “Being one of 19 grantees from across the Commonwealth enables us to impact the lives of individuals and families as we continue our VITA work as we have for 20 years of tax filing seasons.”

Rappahannock United Way will start assisting customers with federal and state tax filing on January 27, 2025. For more information, please visit www.RUWFreeTaxes.org.

