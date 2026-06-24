By Bruce Saller

ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

You Don’t Want Your Reusable Stuff Ending Up Here/Antoine Giret/Unsplash

There are a lot of local businesses in our area that recycle items that can’t be put in curbside recycling bins.

Rappahannock Goodwill Industries accepts electronic items in any condition: desktops, monitors, laptops, tablets, printers, scanners, keyboards, mice, speakers, cords, cables, webcams, cell phones, internal and external hard drives. They recommend that you delete all personal data yourself, but they’ll check to make sure, and delete it for you if you forget.

Staples accepts electronics, ink and toner cartridges, backpacks & lunch bags, binders & zipper binders (empty), crayons & colored pencils, glue sticks & bottles (empty), pencils & pencil pouches, pens, markers & highlighters, rulers & drafting tools, luggage, phone cases, tablet & eReader cases, smart watch bands and SodaStream CO2 cylinders.

Batteries Plus takes most types of batteries, light bulbs, and some small electronics.

Most grocery stores accept #2 and #4 plastics which include grocery and produce bags, bread bags, plastic stretch wraps, newspaper bags, popped bubble wrap and air pillows, wraps around paper products (paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, etc.), and bulk cereal bags.

Best Buy takes most electronics, small appliances, and camera equipment.

You can go to earth911.com to find places to recycle other items in our area. Always best to keep recyclable items out of our landfills.

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Bruce Saller is a retired systems engineer with degrees in electrical engineering and computer science.