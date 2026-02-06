Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Screenshot showing the site of the proposed Greenbrier Place development, from application submitted to the city's planning department.

A developer has submitted an application to construct a subdivision with 199 dwelling units on the 17.52-acre site of the existing Greenbrier Shopping Center off Plank Road in Fredericksburg City.

The application can be approved administratively by city staff, as the proposed residential density is within what is allowed by right in the Commercial Highway zoning district. The applicants—Kettler and Bowman Consulting—are not requesting a rezoning or special use permit, so the project will not come before the Planning Commission or City Council.

The proposed subdivision, Greenbrier Place, would include 199 single-family attached dwelling units. One hundred and nine of them would be traditional townhouses and 90 would be “two-over-two” townhouses.

According to the general development plan, much of the existing Greenbrier Shopping Center would be demolished. Cook-Out, Metro Diner, and M&T Bank, which are separate commercial sites, are not included in the application and would remain.

The plan shows 4.31 of the 17.52 acres dedicated to formal or passive open space, sightly more than the city’s requirement of 25% of total residential acreage.

New internal roads that would be constructed as part of the project would connect to the existing Plank Road, Altoona Drive, and Apache Terrace.

City residents can ask questions or make comments about the proposed development through close of business on February 23 by emailing the city’s senior development administrator, Marne Sherman, at mesherman@fredericksburgva.gov.

