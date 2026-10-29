By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Drew Mullins at Tuesday night’s Spotsylvania Board of Supervisor’s meeting

Multiple Spotsylvania residents addressed the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening, October 27, with their concerns about Board Vice Chair Drew Mullins, whose offensive social media posts denigrating “law enforcement, women, minorities, the LGBTQ community, people of color, victims of sexual assault, among others” have continued—and been reported by The FXBG Advance and other local newspapers—in the month since he somewhat apologized at the last BOS meeting.

Here’s what two of the speakers had to say.

MIKE CORSON

In an October 20th article in the Fredericksburg Free Press, the headline read “Fauxpology? After pledging to ‘do better from now on,’ Spotsylvania supervisor’s X posts continue.”

The article starts off by saying, and I quote, “Drew Mullins apologized and declared that he found Jesus after Spotsylvania County residents criticized him for posts made to the social media platform X that many considered offensive. Mullins called his X account a parody, and admitted he sometimes plays rough, but will do better from now on after realizing he’s a flawed person.”

He said that back on September 22nd. But since that statement, Mullins has continued to fire off posts that could be viewed as denigrating to minorities and women. On October 1st, Mullins said, “The truth is often unpleasant,” while quoting an influencer’s post questioning the alleged victim in a Cornell University sexual assault case. The influencer cited the original police report in the case and said that liberals and third wave feminism are to blame for the women’s behavior.

On October 2nd, Mullins asked if he’s a misogynist for declaring that an all-female team explains the botched execution of a Tennessee woman convicted of murder.

October 5th, Mullin commented, “So maybe just stop [bleeping]?” regarding an increase in HIV deaths in Kenya, since a decrease in USAID.

And on October 7, he referred to a person of Indian heritage as an “H1B TARD,” alluding to the temporary U.S. non-immigrant visa that allows companies to hire foreign workers.

And on, and on, and on. Doesn’t stop, despite his plea for forgiveness, grace, and finding Jesus Christ, back on the 22nd of September.

The question is, how much forgiveness should he be afforded if his offensive behavior continues to happen? In that same article, the Spotsylvania Director of Community Engagement said that the board of supervisors enforced its own code of ethics. The code, which Mullins and other board members signed, states that the professional and personal conduct of members must be above reproach and avoid even the appearance of impropriety. The code calls on the board chair to have the additional responsibility to intervene when a member’s actions that appear to be a violation of the code are brought to your attention.

According to the code, the board may impose a variety of sanctions, including reprimand and formal censure, among others. It seems clear to me, unless there’s a double standard that I’m unaware of, I’m asking the board chair to hold Mr. Mullins accountable for his divisive, toxic, and disgraceful behavior that’s a clear violation of the code of conduct that he swore to uphold.

CINDY STAATS

My name is Cindy Staats, from Lee’s Hill. On September 22, Mr. Mullins issued a public apology for inappropriate online comments. Last week, it was reported in the Fredericksburg Advance, and the Fredericksburg Free Press that his inappropriate online behavior has continued. I will not waste my time admonishing Mr. Mullins for his continued inappropriate behavior as an elected official, because he has shown us the content of his character and the value of his word. He lacks integrity, has no intention of doing better, and has no problems lying to the public.

Mr. Mullins’s behavior is an embarrassment to this county. His hubris is a liability. His actions have been reported in six news articles in the past month. This county has already been in national headlines for behavior from public officials in the past. It is concerning that our current elected officials have not learned from those experiences.

His comments can be interpreted by not only the residents of this county, but anyone he interacts with in his supervisor role to apply to them if they fall on any of the demographics that Mr. Mullins feels compelled to denigrate, including law enforcement, women, minorities, the LGBTQ community, people of color, victims of sexual assault, among others.

Constituents have the right to be confident that their board of supervisors will listen to and respect their opinions and concerns regardless of their demographic. The general public has the right to feel confident that their elected officials will represent the county with professionalism and integrity. It is your literal job to represent the people of your district.

How is the public supposed to trust Mr. Mullins to make decisions in their best interests and the county’s when he openly heralds how much he hates many of the people he represents? How is the public to trust that the rest of you are going to make decisions based on the best interests of the county and the people living in it when you refuse to condemn such egregious behavior?

The code of ethics requires the board to enforce its own rules. I’m requesting the board remove Mr. Mullins for gross misconduct and continued failure to abide by the code of ethics he signed. Ms. Hayes, as chair, I encourage you to seek the majority that you said was lacking. Mr. Goosman, you stated that you found Mr. Mullins’s actions disappointing and concerning. Yet, you declined to address his behavior toward the public the first time. But comments made about you prompted your Facebook post asking for kindness. Where was the concern for the public?

Ms. Frazier and Mr. Yakabouski, you declined to comment citing a lack of information. There are literal screenshots and descriptions of his posts in all of the articles. What additional information do you need? Mr. McLaughlin and Mr. Lane, I implore you to take action.

Finally, Mr. Mullins’s actions are not up for debate. You can only condone or condemn them. I’m asking you to show your constituents that inappropriate behavior by elected officials will not be tolerated, and you will protect all constituents’ representation. I ask that you protect the county’s reputation by removing a board number that continues to violate its code of ethics.

If you, again, choose to do nothing, you send the message that you condone disrespect. If you choose to do nothing, do not ask or expect citizens to conduct themselves in a respectful manner toward any of you. I urge you all to act in a manner above reproach and avoid the appearance of impropriety and hypocrisy. Act with integrity.

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Mullins didn’t respond during the meeting, nor did any board members. There was no discussion about the residents’ comments or about Mullins’ social media posts. No action was taken. Mullins did discuss his social media posts—deflecting blame for the most part—with reporter Taft Coghill in an article posted this morning in the Fredericksburg Free Press, “Let him X-plain: Spotsylvania supervisor Mullins addresses offensive social media posts.”

Lori Hayes is chair of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors. David Goosman, Chris Yakabouski, Timothy McLaughlin, Jacob Lane, and Deborah Frazier are the other members of the Board.

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Steve Watkins is editor of the FXBG Advance.

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