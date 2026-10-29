FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
2h

It seems important to write to the Board of Supervisors and express our opinions on this gross misconduct. The members emails are available on the Spotsylvania County website. Is this the role model we want for our children? Is it okay to write such comments?

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