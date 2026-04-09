By Laura Carter

CONTRIBUTOR

If you’re downtown and craving something delightfully sweet and unexpected, Sippin’ Pop in downtown Fredericksburg should be on your list. This whimsical soda bar blends creativity and flavor in ways that make every treat feel gourmet.

What Makes Sippin’ Pop Special?

Sippin’ Pop isn’t your typical soda shop. Their menu features imaginative creations that mix favorites with playful twists. Whether you’re into soda floats, gummy worms with root beer, or unique brews, this is a place that turns a sweet sip into an experience.

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Highlights Worth Trying

A soda lovers dream —A whole menu dedicated to any and every drink combination you can imagine. The menu includes sodas (sugar-free options available), floats, and waters (still or sparkling). If it can be sipped, it has a spot on the menu.

Special combos – During Restaurant Week, Sippin’ Pop’s limited-time specials were a hit, sweet, bold, and totally Instagram-worthy. They offered their new “signature dips,” which is ice cream dipped in all kinds of flavor combinations. I had the peanut butter and jelly signature dip. Between the crunch of the chocolate and nuts, the creamy peanut butter, and the sweetness of the jelly, my tastebuds were dancing for days. It was a perfect sweet treat.

Mix your own – This location brings out lots of creativity. Here, you can create your own drink. With over a dozen flavorings, cream, and drizzles this is the perfect location to make a drink that you dream of, almost anything is possible at Sippin’ Pop.

Why It’s Fun

Sippin’ Pop offers more than just a bubbly beverage. It delivers a joyful moment together with friends and family. So whether you’re a longtime soda lover or just looking for a place to satisfy a sweet tooth, this downtown favorite hits the mark with flair and flavor.

Sippin’ Pop is located at 920 Caroline Street and is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Open late on First Fridays. See the full menu here.

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