By Steve Rabson, GUEST COLUMNIST

State Capital of Rhode Island/Spencer Liao, Unsplash

On November 3 voters approved a ballot measure that creates a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” in the Virginia Constitution. The amendment ensures abortions can occur during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. It allows government regulations during the third trimester while still confirming that abortions can be carried out to protect the life and health of pregnant women. The amendment also creates a right to contraception and fertility care, among other things.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, other states have also passed laws protecting reproductive rights. Rhode Island did not change its abortion laws immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling because the state had already codified those protections into law three years earlier in the Rhode Island Privacy Act of 2019.

In June 2024, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed the Health Care Provider Shield Act into law. The law precludes civil or criminal actions, investigations, or subpoenas from other states against healthcare providers, patients, or people assisting with legally protected reproductive and gender-affirming care in Rhode Island.

From 2001 to 2011, I volunteered once a week as an escort for patients and staff at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Providence. The clinic was besieged daily by anti-abortion protesters shouting slogans and carrying signs who harassed anyone approaching the entrance. They arrived in sound trucks carrying giant pictures of infant body parts dripping with blood. After several incidents when they attempted to block people from entering the clinic, a safe zone was created where we were assigned to escort patients and staff walking from the parking lot across the street to the clinic entrance.

Nevertheless, protesters still tried to stop or waylay people on their way to the entrance. Occasionally, women would yell back at the protesters that they were not there for an abortion since the clinic also provided mammograms and other health services. But some younger patients who looked to be in their teens were in tears as they made their way from the parking lot to the clinic entrance.

After the murders in 1994 of a nurse at a clinic in Boston and in 1998 of a doctor in upstate New York, the clinic in Providence hired a uniformed security guard to patrol the premises. City police always responded promptly to calls about disturbances. One protestor who repeatedly attempted to block people walking through the safe zone was taken away in a patrol car. We were informed that she had been given a suspended sentence for trespassing with a warning not to repeat the offence. But she was back a few weeks later, invading the safe space. This time, a paddy wagon arrived and she was placed in handcuffs.

During my first year as a volunteer, a Catholic priest came in his ministerial robes from the Providence diocese to kneel in prayer on the sidewalk near the entrance for most of the morning. This stopped when the local media reported in 2002 that a priest in Rhode Island had been indicted for sexual abuse of a child, and reporters showed up at the clinic. Several priests in Rhode Island subsequently faced criminal charges and the dioceses agreed later that year on a $13.5 million legal settlement covering 36 individuals who had been victimized by ten priests and a nun.

The Roman Catholic Church in Rhode Island—led by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and the Rhode Island Catholic Conference—has opposed reproductive rights legislation through public statements, pulpit campaigning, direct lobbying, and church-imposed sanctions on lawmakers.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond and the Virginia Conference of Catholic Bishops have also opposed reproductive rights legislation. Leading up to this Midterm election, they provided communications, media access, and organizational support in an effort to defeat the new amendment to the Virginia Constitution.

Thankfully, they did not succeed, and the amendment passed with 62 percent of the vote. Planned Parenthood still operates in Virginia, offering both in-person and telehealth services. Like the clinic in Providence, they offer healthcare services besides abortion.

And now, like the Rhode Islanders, Virginians can rest assured their reproductive rights are protected by their state.

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Steve Rabson is a jazz pianist, retired professor from Brown University, and current adjunct Instructor at the University of Mary Washington.

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