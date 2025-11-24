By Brandon Jarvis

State Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, is wasting no time in moving forward with a progressive agenda as she filed legislation that would repeal Virginia’s right-to-work law, which bars labor unions from requiring workers to join as a condition of employment.

Meanwhile, incoming Democratic governor Abigail Spanberger has said she is open to reforms of the law, but not an outright repeal. Her team reaffirmed that stance in a statement to Virginia Scope Wednesday.

“Governor-elect Spanberger believes the number-one job of the Governor of Virginia is to strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy and attract new jobs,” a spokesperson for Spanberger wrote. “As she made clear on the campaign trail, she does not support repealing the current statute. As she prepares to take office, Governor-elect Spanberger will be focused on getting things done for Virginia workers, bringing new businesses to Virginia, and making sure parents can afford to live here in Virginia to take advantage of job opportunities.”

Carroll Foy already acknowledged that she knows Spanberger’s stance on the issue.

“I understand that the Governor-elect has stated where she stands when it comes to signing a repeal of Virginia’s so-called ‘Right to Work’ statute,” Carroll Foy wrote on social media. “I’ve filed this bill to make sure that we engage and move on all areas where we can lower costs for Virginia families and protect the rights and opportunities of Virginia workers. I look forward to working with the Governor-elect and my colleagues in the General Assembly to get great things done.”

Democrats have the majority in both chambers and control of the Executive Mansion for the first time since 2021.

Republican leaders are accusing Democrats of lying on the campaign trail about repealing right-to-work, even as Democrats — some for and some against repeal — have been vocal about their positions. While Spanberger stated she does not support a full repeal, many Democrats have openly expressed their desire to get rid of the anti-union law.

All six of the Democratic lieutenant governor candidates said during a debate earlier this year that they support repeal, and Carroll Foy has always been a pro-union candidate going back to her 2021 campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Without Spanberger’s support, however, it is highly unlikely that repeal of right-to-work laws will happen.

Right-to-work has long posed a challenge for Democrats in Virginia. Progressive Democrats have called for repealing the law, while moderates often avoid taking a firm stance to maintain support from business-friendly voters.

2021 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe often avoided directly answering the question.

During his first term, which ended in 2018, he supported keeping the law on the books.

Facing a large field during the Democratic primary in 2021, candidates tried to gain ground on McAuliffe, who was the favorite and eventually won the nomination to run for governor again, by attacking him from the left.

He did not release a public stance on the issue, but a video surfaced of him saying he would sign the repeal if it reached his desk.

“If it came to my desk, sure I’d sign it,” McAuliffe said, noting the General Assembly would likely oppose the repeal. “But listen, you can’t get it through the House and Senate.”

To that note, former Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, introduced legislation in 2021 to repeal right-to-work, but the motion to allow a vote was defeated 83-13 on the House floor. Democrats had the majority in both chambers and control of the Executive Mansion at that time.

Ralph Northam faced a similar problem during the 2017 primary when his opponent Tom Perriello supported repealing the law.

During a debate at the time, Northam said he would rather focus on issues that seem more achievable.

“I think rather than pick fights that we perhaps can’t win right now, we need to talk about how we can help labor,” Northam said.

Spanberger was lucky to avoid the conversation on the trail by being the lone Democratic candidate seeking the nomination.

