SAFEGUARD SPOTSY

Editor’s Note: The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meets this evening, Tuesday, November 17, for a public hearing and vote on the Crossroads Tech Campus. This is a draft of the Executive Summary of a lengthy report the citizen activist group Safeguard Spotsy will be submitting to the Board with concerns about the hyperscale data center project, one of 18 under consideration in the county.

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T HE CENTRAL ISSUE

The proposed Crossroads Technology Campus presents significant unresolved questions involving public safety, project compliance, environmental impacts, fiscal projections, infrastructure, and transparency. The project has undergone substantial changes since the Planning Commission recommended approval. These are matters that must be resolved before approval – not assumptions to leave for later permits.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The Board is being asked to vote on a project that has changed, while key safety, infrastructure, fiscal and transparency questions remain unresolved. The project has changed since the Planning Commission recommended approval on September 16, 2026. The October 30 plan changes building locations and sizes, open space, parcels, substations, setbacks and traffic impacts. The Planning Commission did not hold a public hearing on this updated plan. At the same time, the County adopted a new Comprehensive Plan on October 27, 2026, but the applicant’s October 30 narrative continues to rely on the prior plan.

The Board should first establish which plan and which project configuration it is being asked to approve, and it should have complete, current, independently verifiable information before making a decision. Based on the outstanding issues summarized below, there are substantial reasons to defer approval until these matters are resolved.

1 | CURRENT PLAN & COMPREHENSIVE PLAN COMPLIANCE

The October 30, 2026 Generalized Development Plan (GDP) differs materially from the version reviewed by the Planning Commission at its Public Hearing on September 16, 2026. The October 30 plan changes building locations and sizes, open space, parcels, substations, setbacks and traffic impacts. This updatedGDP needs review against the Comprehensive Plan adopted October 27, 2026. The applicant’s materials do not address the Crossroads VRE and La Vue Small Area Plan, where the County’s survey found that industrial-style development, including data centers, received approximately 11% support. The revised substation layout also has not received a new 2322 review and vote under the newly adopted plan. TheBoard should clarify whether another Planning Commission review and public hearing are needed.

Key Concern: The Board needs to determine whether the revised project complies with the newly adopted Comprehensive Plan and whether the updated project should undergo another PlanningCommission review and public hearing.

2 | SOUND STUDY, GENERATORS & NEIGHBORHOOD PROTECTION

The Ramboll Sound Assessment models an earlier layout—eight buildings on four parcels—rather than the current seven-building proposal. It does not disclose the equipment ratings, locations and full model inputs needed for independent reproduction, and it assumes mitigation without making specific measures binding commitments. The report models receptor R04 at 45 dBA and 60 dBC, equal to the stated nighttime limits, while the applicant’s narratives report 32–35 dBA. The assessment also does not model V-bank dry coolers, which a draft condition requires if reclaimed water is unavailable. The applicant has stated that the site may contain 238 generators. Draft conditions have changed regarding testing, noise limits and exemptions. The current condition 14 is listed as “GENERATOR TESTING CONDITION PLACEHOLDER.”

Key Concern: The Board should settle on final, enforceable generator testing restrictions and have an updated sound assessment completed for the actual project configuration, with complete modeling inputs and independent acoustical review, before approval to meet the 2026 Comprehensive Plan standard for operational noise to be “imperceptible” to nearby residential uses before voting.

3 | WATER, POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE

The applicant says one million gallons per day of reclaimed water has been allocated to the project. The public record cited in the presentation does not establish whether the allocation remained in effect afterDecember 31, 2025, whether a formal water and wastewater agreement exists, or how much system capacity remains after other commitments. The applicant’s water-use language also differs across documents.

Power timing has shifted substantially: the 2024 grant application anticipated service in 2026; state reviewers later indicated service might not be available until 2028; and the current narratives anticipate initial energization in late 2031. County staff previously said new transmission infrastructure was required and Dominion had not finalized route alignments. The Board should require documented water and power commitments, capacity, routes and schedules.

Key Concern: The Board needs documented confirmation of water availability, electrical capacity, transmission routing, infrastructure timelines, and the environmental and noise impacts of alternative cooling systems. The Board needs documented power commitments, capacity, routes and schedules.

4 | FISCAL BENEFITS & PUBLIC COSTS

The fiscal analysis cited for the project describes an eight-building, $1 billion hypothetical development and uses accelerated depreciation assumptions. The Narrative raises questions about when it was prepared and whether it reflects this project’s current size, actual investment, taxable property and development footprint. The applicant has also proposed dedicating approximately 52.95 acres to theCounty and returning a portion of land to a homeowners association, which may affect projected real-estate tax revenue.

Key Concern: The Board should require an updated, independently prepared, project-specific fiscal impact analysis with actual investment assumptions, depreciation schedules, land dedications, and realistic tax revenues, including and incorporating all tax incentives being given to the end-user, Amazon.

5 | GEOTECHNICAL WORK & BLASTING

The County’s 2024 state grant application identified a geotechnical report as completed in October 2023, but the report has not been located in the public record or SUP file. A November 2023 contractor budget included approximately $3.9 million for hoe-ram work and blasting, yet the current SUP materials and draft conditions do not address blasting, vibration monitoring or advance notice to neighbors.

Key Concern: Before approval, the County should disclose all existing studies, determine whether rock removal or blasting is anticipated, and establish appropriate pre-work property surveys, vibration monitoring, notice and financial protections for nearby property owners.

6 | GRANT HISTORY, VESTED RIGHTS & TRANSPARENCY

The County applied for approximately $25 million in state grant funding for a privately owned site, while the developer supplied studies and was identified as the source of matching funds. State reviewers recommended no tour and no funding, citing private ownership, limited public return and the datacenter focus. The developer later cited the County’s grant application as a significant governmental act supporting its vested-rights appeal and said County support was key to its July 2024 purchase. The records described in the presentation do not establish when the developer learned the grant would not be awarded.

Key Concern: The Board and public need clarification of the grant timeline, disclosures, the developer’s knowledge of the grant outcome, any County-developer agreements, and the status of the pending appeal.

7 | OVERLAPPING ROLES & MISSING RECORDS

The presentation identifies individuals and organizations with multiple roles involving the applicant, utility providers, economic-development organizations, grant support and County decision-making.Important records referenced in County or applicant materials are not in the public SUP file, including the geotechnical report, Phase I environmental assessment, Dominion/REC transmission study, completed traffic impact analysis, detailed contractor estimate, water and wastewater agreement, supporting fiscal data, state grant decision and any County-developer performance agreement.

Key Concern: These overlaps do not by themselves establish improper conduct, but they warrant clear disclosure of participation, approvals and any potential conflicts. The missing documents are importantto evaluating the project’s safety, feasibility, financial impact and compliance.

RECOMMENDATION: DEFER ACTION ON SUP26-0003

Before voting, the Board should require: (1) review of the current GDP under the October 27 Comprehensive Plan; (2) an updated, independently verifiable sound assessment and enforceable noise protections; (3) documented water and power commitments; (4) a current project-specific fiscal analysis(5) disclosure of geotechnical findings and enforceable construction safeguards; and (6) public answers and records concerning the grant, vested-rights appeal, overlapping roles and missing agreements. The Board’s responsibility is to make an informed decision on a complete, transparent record.

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