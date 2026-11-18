By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Adam Young/Unsplash

When flights stop, the consequences do not divide neatly into red and blue. Neither should the responsibility for keeping our aviation system safe and dependable.

The November 13 nationwide ground stop is another reason for Congress to treat air traffic control modernization as a shared national obligation, not an opportunity to score partisan points. The administration attributed the disruption to “overloaded” systems. The technical causes deserve careful investigation, not political guesswork.

But aviation is not the only area where Congress should act together to protect the public. Environmental protection deserves the same bipartisan commitment.

These responsibilities are personal to me. The environment has mattered to me all my life. I studied forestry and spent 40 plus years working in environmental protection for the Department of the Army and as a consultant. I also held a private pilot’s license and flew helicopters in the Army. I know how important safety of flight is.

Those experiences inform a straightforward conviction: Government should identify foreseeable dangers before people and communities pay the price.

That is why I support bipartisan action to modernize air traffic control. It is also why I oppose provisions in legislation labeled “bipartisan” that would weaken meaningful environmental review.

There is no contradiction. The principle is the same.

Bipartisanship describes who supports a bill. It does not establish whether the bill serves the public.

Congress is considering the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026. On November 9, the Senate voted 73–25 to advance the measure procedurally. That was not final passage. The legislation remains pending in the 119th Congress, leaving lawmakers an opportunity to change it.

The proposal includes changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, commonly called NEPA. Among the changes described in analyses of the bill are narrower triggers for environmental review, expanded exclusions and restrictions on judicial review. Those provisions deserve scrutiny—not automatic acceptance because Republicans and Democrats negotiated them.

I welcome cooperation. I do not welcome cooperation that makes it easier to overlook consequences communities will have to live with.

Developers should be able to earn a profit. They should not be allowed to improve that profit by leaving communities to bear costs that adequate environmental review could have identified.

This is not an argument against development. Nor is it a defense of unnecessary paperwork, repetitive studies or avoidable delay. We should expect government agencies to coordinate their work, explain their decisions and complete reviews efficiently.

But efficiency should mean doing the job better—not defining away the job.

The proper question is not simply, “How quickly can this project be approved?” It is also, “What should we understand before approving it?” I want a process that examines potential harm, considers reasonable alternatives and gives affected communities a meaningful voice.

Private financial interests and long-term community interests do not always coincide. That does not make every developer irresponsible. It makes independent public review important.

When a proposal promises jobs, investment and tax revenue, local residents should not have to accept those promises without a serious examination of the tradeoffs. Nor should the ability to question a deficient review depend on whether doing so inconveniences a project’s sponsors.

The connection to aviation is not that these are the same systems or the same legislation. They are not. The connection is the public obligation to anticipate trouble rather than merely respond after harm occurs.

In aviation, I want modernization accompanied by clear standards, accountability and a commitment to prevention. I want the same discipline applied to decisions affecting our land, water, wildlife and communities.

Neither responsibility should belong to one political party. Neither should become a bargaining chip that can be traded away to secure agreement elsewhere.

A worthwhile bipartisan compromise should reconcile competing interests while preserving the public’s protection. Agreement alone is not enough. What Congress agrees to matters.

My years protecting the environment for the Army and my experience flying have taught me to take prevention seriously. We should not wait for failure before addressing risks—in the air or on the ground.

Congress should work across party lines to modernize air traffic control. It should bring the same bipartisan commitment to protecting communities and nature.

Remove the provisions that weaken environmental review from the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. Keep the cooperation. Keep the protections.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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